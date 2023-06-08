Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ADD is also noteworthy at 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADD is $4800.00, The public float for ADD is 8.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.95% of that float. The average trading volume of ADD on June 08, 2023 was 154.28K shares.

ADD stock's latest price update

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.50 in relation to its previous close of 1.19. However, the company has experienced a 7.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADD’s Market Performance

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) has seen a 7.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.50% gain in the past month and a -43.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.45% for ADD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.65% for ADD’s stock, with a -22.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADD Trading at -13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +24.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADD rose by +17.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1918. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw 44.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-477.62 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -467.39. The total capital return value is set at -125.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.14. Equity return is now at value -127.00, with -121.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.