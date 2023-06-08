CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY): A Technical Analysis

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is $1.20, The public float for CNEY is 26.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNEY on June 08, 2023 was 947.69K shares.

CNEY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) has increased by 1.90 when compared to last closing price of 0.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has seen a -3.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.68% decline in the past month and a -26.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.50% for CNEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.79% for CNEY’s stock, with a -80.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2205. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -74.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.