Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s (CHUY) Stock: A 15.58% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) has gone up by 16.78% for the week, with a 27.43% rise in the past month and a 19.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.32% for CHUY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.58% for CHUY’s stock, with a 37.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) Right Now?

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHUY is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CHUY is $39.83, which is -$3.19 below the current price. The public float for CHUY is 17.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHUY on June 08, 2023 was 101.53K shares.

CHUY) stock’s latest price update

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY)’s stock price has surge by 7.44relation to previous closing price of 40.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CHUY Trading at 19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHUY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +22.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHUY rose by +16.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.62. In addition, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. saw 52.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHUY starting from Zecher Ira L., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Feb 28. After this action, Zecher Ira L. now owns 2,818 shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc., valued at $36,000 using the latest closing price.

Hatcher Michael C., the VP of Real Estate and Develop. of Chuy’s Holdings Inc., sale 6,942 shares at $33.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Hatcher Michael C. is holding 19,436 shares at $233,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHUY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.14 for the present operating margin

+14.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chuy’s Holdings Inc. stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY), the company’s capital structure generated 80.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.51. Total debt to assets is 36.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 145.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.