China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 0.77. However, the company has seen a 3.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is $84.00, The public float for CJJD is 2.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CJJD on June 08, 2023 was 4.85M shares.

CJJD’s Market Performance

CJJD stock saw a decrease of 3.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -80.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.08% for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for CJJD stock, with a simple moving average of -72.89% for the last 200 days.

CJJD Trading at -56.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7430. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw -78.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.55 for the present operating margin

+22.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stands at -1.94. The total capital return value is set at -3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.40. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD), the company’s capital structure generated 202.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.90. Total debt to assets is 45.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.