Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73x compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15.

The public float for CMRX is 79.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMRX on June 08, 2023 was 933.82K shares.

The stock price of Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) has plunged by -5.84 when compared to previous closing price of 1.54, but the company has seen a 5.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX’s stock has risen by 5.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.46% and a quarterly drop of -4.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.80% for Chimerix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.10% for CMRX’s stock, with a -15.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CMRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

CMRX Trading at 17.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +29.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3100. In addition, Chimerix Inc. saw -22.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from Andriole Michael T., who purchase 51,700 shares at the price of $1.14 back on May 18. After this action, Andriole Michael T. now owns 357,015 shares of Chimerix Inc., valued at $59,150 using the latest closing price.

Sherman Michael A., the Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix Inc., purchase 87,000 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Sherman Michael A. is holding 87,000 shares at $97,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.53 for the present operating margin

+98.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimerix Inc. stands at +509.01. The total capital return value is set at -35.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 104.48. Equity return is now at value 87.90, with 79.30 for asset returns.

Based on Chimerix Inc. (CMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.