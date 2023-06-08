Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for CHK is 127.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.38% of that float. The average trading volume for CHK on June 08, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

CHK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) has jumped by 2.68 compared to previous close of 79.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that Chesapeake to Sell Shale Oil Assets to Ineos for $1.4 Billion

CHK’s Market Performance

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has seen a 7.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.73% gain in the past month and a 3.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for CHK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.90% for CHK’s stock, with a -7.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $91 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

CHK Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK rose by +7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.11. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corporation saw -13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHK starting from Wichterich Michael, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $85.65 back on Jun 27. After this action, Wichterich Michael now owns 25,318 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, valued at $171,300 using the latest closing price.

DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, the President and CEO of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $82.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR is holding 35,891 shares at $246,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Equity return is now at value 89.00, with 48.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.