Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.35 in relation to its previous close of 124.38. However, the company has experienced a -0.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Check Point Software Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Right Now?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHKP is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHKP is $134.29, which is $10.88 above the current price. The public float for CHKP is 100.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHKP on June 08, 2023 was 881.56K shares.

CHKP’s Market Performance

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has seen a -0.69% decrease in the past week, with a 1.22% rise in the past month, and a -1.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for CHKP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.46% for CHKP stock, with a simple moving average of -0.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $130 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

CHKP Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.29. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw -1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.