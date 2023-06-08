Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHEK is 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHEK is $7.00, which is $4.56 above the current price. The public float for CHEK is 5.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHEK on June 08, 2023 was 68.49K shares.

CHEK) stock’s latest price update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK)’s stock price has soared by 25.13 in relation to previous closing price of 1.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 62.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CHEK’s Market Performance

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) has experienced a 62.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 74.46% rise in the past month, and a -24.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.47% for CHEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 55.87% for CHEK’s stock, with a -31.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHEK Trading at 68.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.79%, as shares surge +59.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHEK rose by +62.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6100. In addition, Check-Cap Ltd. saw 10.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHEK

Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -37.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.