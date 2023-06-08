Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) by analysts is $456.90, which is $110.34 above the current market price. The public float for CHTR is 99.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.02% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CHTR was 1.07M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

CHTR) stock’s latest price update

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR)’s stock price has increased by 2.34 compared to its previous closing price of 329.00. However, the company has seen a 3.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/23 that Charter Earnings Missed Estimates. Why The Stock Is Rising.

CHTR’s Market Performance

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen a 3.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.93% decline in the past month and a -4.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for CHTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.52% for CHTR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.71% for the last 200 days.

CHTR Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $334.87. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw -0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Rutledge Thomas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $383.64 back on Feb 22. After this action, Rutledge Thomas now owns 17,493 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $11,509,350 using the latest closing price.

Miron Steven A, the Director of Charter Communications Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $384.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Miron Steven A is holding 9,173 shares at $960,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.36. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 52.30, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.56. Total debt to assets is 68.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,065.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.