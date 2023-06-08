Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GTLS is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GTLS is $179.63, which is $56.27 above the current market price. The public float for GTLS is 35.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.61% of that float. The average trading volume for GTLS on June 08, 2023 was 734.20K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

GTLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has jumped by 7.09 compared to previous close of 124.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that This Small-Cap Stock Can Pivot Between Old and New Energy

GTLS’s Market Performance

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has seen a 21.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.26% gain in the past month and a -11.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for GTLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.20% for GTLS’s stock, with a -9.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $138 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

GTLS Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS rose by +21.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.80. In addition, Chart Industries Inc. saw 15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from Vinci Gerald F, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $119.28 back on Mar 21. After this action, Vinci Gerald F now owns 300 shares of Chart Industries Inc., valued at $35,784 using the latest closing price.

Harty Linda S, the Director of Chart Industries Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $105.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Harty Linda S is holding 6,067 shares at $525,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc. stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34.

Based on Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 86.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.42. Total debt to assets is 39.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.