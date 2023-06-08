Cerus Corporation (CERS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.53 compared to its previous closing price of 2.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CERS is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CERS is $7.63, which is $5.08 above than the current price. The public float for CERS is 171.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. The average trading volume of CERS on June 08, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

CERS’s Market Performance

The stock of Cerus Corporation (CERS) has seen a 18.69% increase in the past week, with a 14.93% rise in the past month, and a -9.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.59% for CERS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.91% for CERS’s stock, with a -21.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CERS Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +17.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS rose by +18.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.05. In addition, Cerus Corporation saw -30.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Swisher Daniel N JR, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.91 back on May 26. After this action, Swisher Daniel N JR now owns 118,808 shares of Cerus Corporation, valued at $9,535 using the latest closing price.

SCHULZE GAIL, the Director of Cerus Corporation, purchase 9,850 shares at $2.03 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that SCHULZE GAIL is holding 83,420 shares at $19,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.24 for the present operating margin

+52.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerus Corporation stands at -26.40. The total capital return value is set at -36.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.93. Equity return is now at value -67.00, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cerus Corporation (CERS), the company’s capital structure generated 129.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.34. Total debt to assets is 40.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Cerus Corporation (CERS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.