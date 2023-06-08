CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a 20.37% gain in the past month, and a 25.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for CCCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.92% for CCCS’s stock, with a 20.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) is above average at 242.89x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CCCS is $11.70, which is $0.69 above than the current price. The public float for CCCS is 602.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of CCCS on June 08, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

CCCS) stock’s latest price update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS)’s stock price has plunge by -2.93relation to previous closing price of 11.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/21 that AI Helps Auto Insurers Cost Out Collisions in Seconds

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

CCCS Trading at 17.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +19.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 25.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from Christo Rodney, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $11.27 back on Jun 05. After this action, Christo Rodney now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $140,878 using the latest closing price.

Herb Brian, the of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 97,459 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Herb Brian is holding 192,120 shares at $1,079,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+63.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.97. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In summary, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.