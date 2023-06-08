Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) by analysts is $26.21, which is $9.87 above the current market price. The public float for CMBM is 11.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CMBM was 77.57K shares.

CMBM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) has jumped by 8.69 compared to previous close of 15.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMBM’s Market Performance

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) has experienced a 10.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.31% rise in the past month, and a -15.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for CMBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.38% for CMBM’s stock, with a -7.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMBM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CMBM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMBM in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $26 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

CMBM Trading at 11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +23.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMBM rose by +10.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.36. In addition, Cambium Networks Corporation saw -19.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMBM starting from Vivek Vibhu, who sale 22,249 shares at the price of $20.27 back on Mar 06. After this action, Vivek Vibhu now owns 81,917 shares of Cambium Networks Corporation, valued at $450,889 using the latest closing price.

Vivek Vibhu, the Senior VP, Products of Cambium Networks Corporation, sale 2,249 shares at $20.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Vivek Vibhu is holding 90,355 shares at $46,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.70 for the present operating margin

+46.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cambium Networks Corporation stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 12.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.82. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM), the company’s capital structure generated 21.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.91. Total debt to assets is 11.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.