Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has seen a 4.66% increase in the past week, with a 0.67% gain in the past month, and a -5.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for BNL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.39% for BNL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Right Now?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BNL is $20.20, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for BNL is 160.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for BNL on June 08, 2023 was 936.39K shares.

BNL) stock’s latest price update

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL)’s stock price has soared by 1.17 in relation to previous closing price of 16.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BNL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BNL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $27 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2021.

BNL Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNL rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.88. In addition, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. saw 1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNL starting from Albano Ryan M, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $16.74 back on Mar 17. After this action, Albano Ryan M now owns 157,297 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc., valued at $103,800 using the latest closing price.

Moragne John David, the Chief Executive Officer of Broadstone Net Lease Inc., purchase 5,982 shares at $16.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Moragne John David is holding 152,256 shares at $100,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.71 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stands at +8.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.72. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 36.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 235.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.