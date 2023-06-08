Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT)’s stock price has plunge by -6.26relation to previous closing price of 38.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that Brinker Stock Is a ‘Compelling Opportunity.’ Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EAT is at 2.38.

The average price suggested by analysts for EAT is $40.36, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for EAT is 43.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.75% of that float. The average trading volume for EAT on June 08, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

The stock of Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has seen a -0.52% decrease in the past week, with a -1.54% drop in the past month, and a -5.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for EAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.21% for EAT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.89% for the last 200 days.

EAT Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.34. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw 14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Equity return is now at value -34.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.