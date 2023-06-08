Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, BAER stock has gone up by 33.07%, with a monthly gain of 77.15% and a quarterly surge of 89.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.24% for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.11% for BAER’s stock, with a 7.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) Right Now?

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BAER is 12.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume for BAER on June 08, 2023 was 68.73K shares.

BAER) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) has jumped by 27.64 compared to previous close of 6.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAER Trading at 66.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.42%, as shares surge +74.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAER rose by +33.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. saw -16.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.78 for the present operating margin

+24.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. stands at -707.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.