Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) by analysts is $7.00, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for BDTX is 34.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.55% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of BDTX was 84.56K shares.

BDTX) stock’s latest price update

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX)’s stock price has plunge by -11.67relation to previous closing price of 2.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/11/22 that IBM, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Rivian, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BDTX’s Market Performance

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has seen a 13.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.42% gain in the past month and a 26.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.94% for BDTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.76% for BDTX’s stock, with a 1.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BDTX Trading at 20.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.28%, as shares surge +16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX rose by +13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. saw 17.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from Ni Fang, who purchase 36,363 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Dec 22. After this action, Ni Fang now owns 125,389 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., valued at $46,596 using the latest closing price.

Ni Fang, the of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Ni Fang is holding 89,026 shares at $25,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

The total capital return value is set at -50.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.95. Equity return is now at value -69.30, with -51.60 for asset returns.

Based on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.56. Total debt to assets is 18.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.