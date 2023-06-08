Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is above average at 9.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is $52.40, which is $4.74 above the current market price. The public float for BOH is 39.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BOH on June 08, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

BOH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) has jumped by 6.19 compared to previous close of 44.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/22/23 that Moody’s Downgrades 11 Regional Banks, Including Zions, U.S. Bank, Western Alliance

BOH’s Market Performance

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has experienced a 21.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.73% rise in the past month, and a -34.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for BOH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.89% for BOH’s stock, with a -29.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOH stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for BOH by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BOH in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $31 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

BOH Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +15.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOH rose by +21.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.43. In addition, Bank of Hawaii Corporation saw -38.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOH starting from WO ROBERT W JR, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $39.85 back on Jun 01. After this action, WO ROBERT W JR now owns 42,539 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, valued at $259,045 using the latest closing price.

Lucien Kent Thomas, the Director of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $32.29 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Lucien Kent Thomas is holding 5,500 shares at $32,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Hawaii Corporation stands at +30.01. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.60. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH), the company’s capital structure generated 93.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.