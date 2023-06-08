Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) has plunged by -0.57 when compared to previous closing price of 7.02, but the company has seen a 7.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Spanish Lender BBVA Offers to Buy Out Rest of Garanti in Bet on Turkey

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is above average at 6.24x. The 36-month beta value for BBVA is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BBVA is $9.11, which is $1.01 above than the current price. The public float for BBVA is 5.95B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of BBVA on June 08, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

BBVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has seen a 7.06% increase in the past week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month, and a -9.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for BBVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.71% for BBVA’s stock, with a 12.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBVA Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBVA rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. saw 16.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stands at +13.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), the company’s capital structure generated 365.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.52. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.