Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has seen a 7.52% increase in the past week, with a 0.08% gain in the past month, and a 63.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for AVDL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.38% for AVDL stock, with a simple moving average of 77.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVDL is 1.42.

The public float for AVDL is 35.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVDL on June 08, 2023 was 927.21K shares.

AVDL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) has surged by 2.89 when compared to previous closing price of 14.63, but the company has seen a 7.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AVDL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVDL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2022.

AVDL Trading at 24.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDL rose by +7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.26. In addition, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc saw 110.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDL starting from Ende Eric J, who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $13.93 back on May 18. After this action, Ende Eric J now owns 167,900 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $181,100 using the latest closing price.

Palczuk Linda, the Director of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, purchase 2,500 shares at $14.76 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Palczuk Linda is holding 52,400 shares at $36,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDL

Equity return is now at value 755.40, with -98.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.