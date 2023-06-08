Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) is 18.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALV is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Autoliv Inc. (ALV) is $97.99, which is $14.35 above the current market price. The public float for ALV is 85.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On June 08, 2023, ALV’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ALV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) has surged by 1.03 when compared to previous closing price of 88.11, but the company has seen a 8.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALV’s Market Performance

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has seen a 8.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.91% gain in the past month and a -4.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for ALV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.35% for ALV stock, with a simple moving average of 6.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALV stocks, with Kepler repeating the rating for ALV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALV in the upcoming period, according to Kepler is $105 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

ALV Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALV rose by +8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.36. In addition, Autoliv Inc. saw 16.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALV starting from Carlson Jan, who sold 2,614 shares at the price of $88.98 back on May 12. After this action, Carlson Jan now owns 77,493 shares of Autoliv Inc., valued at $232,594 using the latest closing price.

Westin Fredrik sale 1,505 shares at $97.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Westin Fredrik is holding 4,142 shares at $146,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.40 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autoliv Inc. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at 12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.35. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Autoliv Inc. (ALV), the company’s capital structure generated 73.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.39. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Autoliv Inc. (ALV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.