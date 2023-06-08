Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) is $7.50, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for ATHA is 35.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.72% of that float. On June 08, 2023, ATHA’s average trading volume was 217.28K shares.

ATHA) stock’s latest price update

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.54 in comparison to its previous close of 3.19, however, the company has experienced a 29.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/18/21 that Athira Pharma Falls 40% Amid Questions About CEO’s PhD Research

ATHA’s Market Performance

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) has experienced a 29.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.52% rise in the past month, and a 22.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for ATHA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.24% for ATHA’s stock, with a 15.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ATHA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ATHA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

ATHA Trading at 31.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHA rose by +29.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Athira Pharma Inc. saw 13.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHA starting from Gengos Andrew, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 05. After this action, Gengos Andrew now owns 65,012 shares of Athira Pharma Inc., valued at $135,150 using the latest closing price.

Gengos Andrew, the See Below of Athira Pharma Inc., purchase 20,012 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Gengos Andrew is holding 20,012 shares at $56,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHA

Equity return is now at value -41.40, with -38.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.