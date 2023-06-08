Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) Stock Records -13.99% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) has gone up by 6.76% for the week, with a -7.52% drop in the past month and a -13.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.52% for ATXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.55% for ATXS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) is $24.43, which is $12.75 above the current market price. The public float for ATXS is 16.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATXS on June 08, 2023 was 195.65K shares.

ATXS) stock’s latest price update

Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS)'s stock price has plunged by -6.93% in relation to previous closing price of 12.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATXS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ATXS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATXS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

ATXS Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares sank -7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXS rose by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.06. In addition, Astria Therapeutics Inc. saw -21.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXS starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 908,265 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Dec 19. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXS

Equity return is now at value -73.30, with -28.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.