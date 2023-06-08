Assessing the Risk and Potential of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (DNAD) Stock

The stock of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (DNAD) has seen a 0.19% increase in the past week, with a 0.58% gain in the past month, and a 1.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.08% for DNAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for DNAD stock, with a simple moving average of 2.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ: DNAD) Right Now?

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ: DNAD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DNAD is 25.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for DNAD on June 08, 2023 was 157.78K shares.

DNAD) stock’s latest price update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ: DNAD)’s stock price has increased by 0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 10.33. However, the company has seen a 0.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/20/22 that ‘SPAC King’ Closing Two SPACs After Failing to Find Deals

DNAD Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.09%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNAD rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.30. In addition, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV saw 2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNAD

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (DNAD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.