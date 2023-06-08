Archrock Inc. (AROC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Archrock Inc. (AROC) is $13.50, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for AROC is 134.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AROC on June 08, 2023 was 875.98K shares.

Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.42relation to previous closing price of 9.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AROC’s Market Performance

Archrock Inc. (AROC) has experienced a 12.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.89% rise in the past month, and a -7.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for AROC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.72% for AROC stock, with a simple moving average of 14.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AROC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AROC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AROC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AROC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

AROC Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AROC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AROC rose by +12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, Archrock Inc. saw 13.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AROC starting from Henderson Donna A, who sale 13,961 shares at the price of $11.11 back on Mar 06. After this action, Henderson Donna A now owns 50,039 shares of Archrock Inc., valued at $155,107 using the latest closing price.

Old Ocean Reserves, LP, the 10% Owner of Archrock Inc., sale 617,612 shares at $11.12 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Old Ocean Reserves, LP is holding 15,555,014 shares at $6,867,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AROC

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Archrock Inc. (AROC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.