Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) has increased by 13.38 when compared to last closing price of 1.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 46.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APDN is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for APDN is $4.00, which is $2.39 above the current price. The public float for APDN is 12.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APDN on June 08, 2023 was 62.19K shares.

APDN’s Market Performance

APDN stock saw an increase of 46.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 55.56% and a quarterly increase of 28.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.12% for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.40% for APDN’s stock, with a 2.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APDN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for APDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APDN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 12th of the previous year 2021.

APDN Trading at 48.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.16%, as shares surge +49.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APDN rose by +46.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1732. In addition, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. saw -3.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.89 for the present operating margin

+20.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stands at -45.51. The total capital return value is set at -116.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.83. Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -27.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.