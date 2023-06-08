Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) by analysts is $4.09, The public float for AIV is 138.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.27% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AIV was 1.38M shares.

AIV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) has increased by 0.12 when compared to last closing price of 8.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AIV’s Market Performance

AIV’s stock has risen by 6.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.12% and a quarterly rise of 11.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Apartment Investment and Management Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.59% for AIV’s stock, with a 10.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $41 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

AIV Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.38. In addition, Apartment Investment and Management Company saw 21.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.75 for the present operating margin

-21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment and Management Company stands at +39.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91.

Based on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 214.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.22. Total debt to assets is 53.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.