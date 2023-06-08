Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trimble Inc. (TRMB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is above average at 27.26x. The 36-month beta value for TRMB is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRMB is $57.81, which is $4.3 above than the current price. The public float for TRMB is 245.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of TRMB on June 08, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.21 compared to its previous closing price of 49.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/23/21 that BlackBerry, Lucid, Nike: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TRMB’s Market Performance

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has seen a 9.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.61% gain in the past month and a 0.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for TRMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.29% for TRMB’s stock, with a -5.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRMB Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.89. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Large Peter, who sale 950 shares at the price of $51.11 back on Mar 08. After this action, Large Peter now owns 154 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $48,554 using the latest closing price.

Dalton James Calvin, the Director of Trimble Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $53.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Dalton James Calvin is holding 1,936 shares at $79,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc. (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.