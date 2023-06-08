Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BWB) is above average at 6.43x. The 36-month beta value for BWB is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BWB is $13.17, which is $2.17 above than the current price. The public float for BWB is 20.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume of BWB on June 08, 2023 was 137.01K shares.

BWB) stock’s latest price update

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BWB)’s stock price has soared by 9.45 in relation to previous closing price of 10.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BWB’s Market Performance

BWB’s stock has risen by 27.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.49% and a quarterly drop of -23.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.07% for BWB’s stock, with a -26.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BWB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BWB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

BWB Trading at 14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +32.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWB rose by +27.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.00. In addition, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. saw -37.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWB starting from Place Nicholas L., who purchase 3,300 shares at the price of $9.25 back on May 23. After this action, Place Nicholas L. now owns 106,853 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc., valued at $30,517 using the latest closing price.

Crocker Mary Jayne, the EVP & CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc., purchase 575 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Crocker Mary Jayne is holding 4,575 shares at $8,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. stands at +31.40. The total capital return value is set at 10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.50. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB), the company’s capital structure generated 121.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.87. Total debt to assets is 11.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.