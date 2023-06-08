Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BAOS is 0.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. The average trading volume of BAOS on June 08, 2023 was 166.32K shares.

BAOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) has jumped by 73.69 compared to previous close of 5.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 71.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAOS’s Market Performance

BAOS’s stock has risen by 71.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 48.20% and a quarterly rise of 104.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.10% for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 59.39% for BAOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 82.12% for the last 200 days.

BAOS Trading at 88.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares surge +53.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +193.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAOS rose by +80.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.65. In addition, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited saw 99.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-229.80 for the present operating margin

+39.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stands at -172.50. The total capital return value is set at -15.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.61. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -28.30 for asset returns.

Based on Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.40. Total debt to assets is 1.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.