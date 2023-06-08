An In-Depth Look at TransMedics Group Inc.’s (TMDX) Stock Performance

The stock of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has seen a 8.81% increase in the past week, with a 4.15% gain in the past month, and a 1.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for TMDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.75% for TMDX’s stock, with a 25.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TMDX is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is $90.20, which is $9.41 above the current market price. The public float for TMDX is 30.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.76% of that float. On June 08, 2023, TMDX’s average trading volume was 595.75K shares.

TMDX) stock’s latest price update

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.95relation to previous closing price of 79.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TMDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TMDX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2022.

TMDX Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.33. In addition, TransMedics Group Inc. saw 27.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Hassanein Waleed H, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $71.64 back on Jun 01. After this action, Hassanein Waleed H now owns 551,691 shares of TransMedics Group Inc., valued at $537,305 using the latest closing price.

Hassanein Waleed H, the President & CEO of TransMedics Group Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $78.13 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Hassanein Waleed H is holding 559,191 shares at $585,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransMedics Group Inc. stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.