An In-Depth Look at ChampionX Corporation’s (CHX) Stock Performance

The stock of ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has seen a 13.18% increase in the past week, with a 5.42% gain in the past month, and a -5.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for CHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.55% for CHX’s stock, with a 4.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) is 32.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHX is 2.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ChampionX Corporation (CHX) is $35.56, which is $6.97 above the current market price. The public float for CHX is 197.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% of that float. On June 08, 2023, CHX’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

CHX) stock’s latest price update

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX)’s stock price has plunge by 2.69relation to previous closing price of 27.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

CHX Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX rose by +13.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.90. In addition, ChampionX Corporation saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Mahoney Paul E, who sale 1,171 shares at the price of $31.29 back on Feb 13. After this action, Mahoney Paul E now owns 119,816 shares of ChampionX Corporation, valued at $36,641 using the latest closing price.

Marcos Antoine, the VP, Corp Controller, CAO of ChampionX Corporation, sale 146,955 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Marcos Antoine is holding 42,380 shares at $4,408,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.80 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChampionX Corporation stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 14.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on ChampionX Corporation (CHX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.24. Total debt to assets is 21.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.