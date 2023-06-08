Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has seen a 7.22% increase in the past week, with a 24.22% gain in the past month, and a -0.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for AMKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.42% for AMKR’s stock, with a 11.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Right Now?

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMKR is 101.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMKR on June 08, 2023 was 862.49K shares.

AMKR) stock’s latest price update

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.06 in relation to its previous close of 25.78. However, the company has experienced a 7.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2022.

AMKR Trading at 13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +23.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.68. In addition, Amkor Technology Inc. saw 10.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Engel Kevin, who sale 3,570 shares at the price of $25.42 back on Jun 02. After this action, Engel Kevin now owns 0 shares of Amkor Technology Inc., valued at $90,749 using the latest closing price.

Shin Sung, the Executive Vice President of Amkor Technology Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $24.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Shin Sung is holding 15,418 shares at $124,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+18.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amkor Technology Inc. stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.04. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.37. Total debt to assets is 22.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.