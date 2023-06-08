AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) has increased by 9.45 when compared to last closing price of 11.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/23 that AMC Networks Earnings Top Views as Firm Slashes Costs

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) Right Now?

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 124.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) by analysts is $17.88, which is $6.24 above the current market price. The public float for AMCX is 27.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. On June 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AMCX was 435.87K shares.

AMCX’s Market Performance

The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has seen a 11.58% increase in the past week, with a -17.41% drop in the past month, and a -40.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for AMCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.03% for AMCX’s stock, with a -34.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMCX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMCX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

AMCX Trading at -19.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -21.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCX rose by +11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.84. In addition, AMC Networks Inc. saw -19.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCX starting from Gallagher James, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $23.15 back on Feb 22. After this action, Gallagher James now owns 28,867 shares of AMC Networks Inc., valued at $463,000 using the latest closing price.

Dolan Leinauer Corby, the Trustee of 13(d) Group Member of AMC Networks Inc., sale 927 shares at $18.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Dolan Leinauer Corby is holding 857 shares at $17,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.62 for the present operating margin

+47.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Networks Inc. stands at +0.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.20. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), the company’s capital structure generated 368.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.65. Total debt to assets is 52.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.