Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) has increased by 12.22 when compared to last closing price of 1.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ALYA is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALYA is $2.65, The public float for ALYA is 56.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for ALYA on June 08, 2023 was 16.03K shares.

ALYA’s Market Performance

ALYA’s stock has seen a 17.44% increase for the week, with a 10.38% rise in the past month and a 1.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for Alithya Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.40% for ALYA’s stock, with a 9.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALYA Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALYA rose by +19.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8383. In addition, Alithya Group Inc. saw 34.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.55 for the present operating margin

+22.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alithya Group Inc. stands at -3.55. The total capital return value is set at -0.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.97. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA), the company’s capital structure generated 64.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.04. Total debt to assets is 28.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.