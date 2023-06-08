Aegon N.V. (AEG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEG is 1.14.

The public float for AEG is 1.86B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On June 08, 2023, AEG’s average trading volume was 2.19M shares.

AEG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) has jumped by 1.27 compared to previous close of 4.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEG’s Market Performance

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has seen a 10.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.39% gain in the past month and a -8.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for AEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.53% for AEG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.62% for the last 200 days.

AEG Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw -5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon N.V. stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aegon N.V. (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aegon N.V. (AEG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.