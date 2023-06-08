Aclarion Inc. (ACON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON)’s stock price has increased by 27.89 compared to its previous closing price of 1.04. However, the company has seen a 29.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACON is $3.00, which is $1.67 above the current price. The public float for ACON is 5.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACON on June 08, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

ACON’s Market Performance

ACON stock saw an increase of 29.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 77.35% and a quarterly increase of 95.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.15% for Aclarion Inc. (ACON). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 65.44% for ACON stock, with a simple moving average of 65.25% for the last 200 days.

ACON Trading at 70.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares surge +85.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACON rose by +33.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8355. In addition, Aclarion Inc. saw 129.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACON starting from Thramann Jeffrey John, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $1000.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Thramann Jeffrey John now owns 1 shares of Aclarion Inc., valued at $1,000 using the latest closing price.

Lorbiecki John Paul, the Chief Financial Officer of Aclarion Inc., purchase 22,404 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Lorbiecki John Paul is holding 22,404 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10090.85 for the present operating margin

-328.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclarion Inc. stands at -12582.79.

Based on Aclarion Inc. (ACON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 112.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aclarion Inc. (ACON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.