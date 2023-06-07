Zhihu Inc. (ZH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for ZH is 516.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume for ZH on June 07, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

ZH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) has dropped by -0.95 compared to previous close of 1.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZH’s Market Performance

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) has seen a 4.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.95% decline in the past month and a -26.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for ZH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for ZH’s stock, with a -18.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZH stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for ZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZH in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

ZH Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZH rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0168. In addition, Zhihu Inc. saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZH

Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zhihu Inc. (ZH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.