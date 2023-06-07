Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) has surged by 2.25 when compared to previous closing price of 57.70, but the company has seen a 4.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that Deal Nears to Allow Audit Inspection of U.S.-Listed Chinese Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is above average at 39.60x. The 36-month beta value for YUMC is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YUMC is $73.58, which is $13.76 above than the current price. The public float for YUMC is 403.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume of YUMC on June 07, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

YUMC’s Market Performance

YUMC stock saw a decrease of 4.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.93% for YUMC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.85% for the last 200 days.

YUMC Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.41. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw 7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Wat Joey, who sale 95,171 shares at the price of $61.94 back on May 11. After this action, Wat Joey now owns 317,926 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $5,894,521 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 2,800 shares at $61.94 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Wat Joey is holding 256,723 shares at $173,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.