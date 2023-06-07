Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.96 in comparison to its previous close of 134.17, however, the company has experienced a 3.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that The Long Fight Over ‘Taco Tuesday’

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is above average at 31.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.

The public float for YUM is 277.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YUM on June 07, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM stock saw a decrease of 3.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.35% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.32% for YUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $145 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.47. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,920 shares at the price of $138.90 back on May 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $544,488 using the latest closing price.

Catlett Scott, the Chief Legal &Franchise Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 2,553 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Catlett Scott is holding 11,724 shares at $357,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with 21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.