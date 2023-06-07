Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) has surged by 4.90 when compared to previous closing price of 1.02, but the company has seen a 23.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is $8.77, which is $0.17 above the current market price. The public float for YSG is 361.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On June 07, 2023, YSG’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stock saw an increase of 23.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.04% and a quarterly increase of -31.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.91% for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.71% for YSG’s stock, with a -14.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YSG Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares surge +20.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +23.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9104. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -26.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.