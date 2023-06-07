Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) has increased by 2.16 when compared to last closing price of 100.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is $130.25, which is $26.61 above the current market price. The public float for WYNN is 96.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WYNN on June 07, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

The stock of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has seen a 3.25% increase in the past week, with a -7.26% drop in the past month, and a -9.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for WYNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.95% for WYNN stock, with a simple moving average of 15.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $135 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

WYNN Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.28. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 24.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $101.65 back on May 25. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 1,982 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $111,815 using the latest closing price.

Billings Craig Scott, the CEO of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 10,901 shares at $103.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Billings Craig Scott is holding 255,781 shares at $1,125,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with -1.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.