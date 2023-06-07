What Recent Market Trends Mean for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s (ZWS) Stock

In the past week, ZWS stock has gone up by 11.26%, with a monthly gain of 15.50% and a quarterly surge of 10.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.66% for ZWS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) is 69.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZWS is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) is $25.50, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for ZWS is 173.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On June 07, 2023, ZWS’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

ZWS) stock’s latest price update

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.03 in relation to its previous close of 24.08. However, the company has experienced a 11.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/22 that Splunk, Blackstone, Nio, Affirm, Lockheed: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ZWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZWS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZWS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZWS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

ZWS Trading at 15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +15.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZWS rose by +11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.39. In addition, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation saw 17.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZWS starting from Wehr Craig, who sale 1,442 shares at the price of $23.17 back on Feb 16. After this action, Wehr Craig now owns 82,640 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation, valued at $33,411 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Rodney, the SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation, sale 970 shares at $23.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Jackson Rodney is holding 119,778 shares at $22,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation stands at +4.45. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.41. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.