Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is above average at 29.93x,

The public float for WMG is 114.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WMG on June 07, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

WMG) stock’s latest price update

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.03 in relation to its previous close of 24.23. However, the company has experienced a 0.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Warner Music Group to Cut 4% of Workforce

WMG’s Market Performance

WMG’s stock has risen by 0.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.18% and a quarterly drop of -22.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Warner Music Group Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.15% for WMG stock, with a simple moving average of -18.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $26 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

WMG Trading at -15.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -14.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.34. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -30.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Benet Lincoln E, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Feb 24. After this action, Benet Lincoln E now owns 349,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $964,200 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 379,341 shares at $640,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Equity return is now at value 202.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.