Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) has jumped by 10.34 compared to previous close of 3.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that Uber Dives Into EV Charging. Wallbox and Tesla Are the Winners.

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WBX is $7.23, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 44.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.70% of that float. The average trading volume for WBX on June 07, 2023 was 596.53K shares.

WBX’s Market Performance

WBX stock saw an increase of 5.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.66% and a quarterly increase of -34.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.74% for Wallbox N.V. (WBX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.64% for WBX’s stock, with a -35.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

WBX Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw -1.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.