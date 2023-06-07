Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, VUZI stock has gone up by 1.10%, with a monthly gain of 25.00% and a quarterly surge of 28.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.71% for Vuzix Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.65% for VUZI’s stock, with a 4.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VUZI is at 1.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VUZI is $7.67, which is $2.6 above the current market price. The public float for VUZI is 59.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.65% of that float. The average trading volume for VUZI on June 07, 2023 was 768.31K shares.

VUZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) has surged by 1.70 when compared to previous closing price of 4.99, but the company has seen a 1.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

VUZI Trading at 22.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 39.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Harned Timothy Heydenreich, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $3.82 back on May 16. After this action, Harned Timothy Heydenreich now owns 146,711 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $9,539 using the latest closing price.

Travers Paul J, the President and CEO of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 2,557 shares at $3.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Travers Paul J is holding 2,830,170 shares at $9,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-355.69 for the present operating margin

-2.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -344.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.20. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -30.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.