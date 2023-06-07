VMware Inc. (VMW) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of VMware Inc. (VMW) has gone down by -1.15% for the week, with a 6.56% rise in the past month and a 10.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.90% for VMW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.80% for VMW stock, with a simple moving average of 11.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Right Now?

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VMW is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for VMW is 227.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMW on June 07, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

VMW) stock’s latest price update

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.60 in relation to its previous close of 134.41. However, the company has experienced a -1.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that VMware CEO Says Sale to Broadcom Is on Track Despite Regulatory Reviews

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $119 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

VMW Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.90. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Rowe Zane, who sale 35,715 shares at the price of $124.53 back on Apr 03. After this action, Rowe Zane now owns 174,162 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $4,447,592 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware Inc., sale 6,651 shares at $121.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 69,563 shares at $804,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Equity return is now at value 271.80, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VMware Inc. (VMW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.