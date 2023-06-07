Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, VKTX stock has gone up by 16.52%, with a monthly gain of 5.21% and a quarterly surge of 112.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.70% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.47% for VKTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 147.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) by analysts is $33.80, which is $9.75 above the current market price. The public float for VKTX is 68.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.68% of that float. On June 07, 2023, the average trading volume of VKTX was 4.86M shares.

VKTX) stock’s latest price update

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX)’s stock price has soared by 4.25 in relation to previous closing price of 23.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Boeing, First Solar, and Viking Therapeutics Notch Stellar Performances Over the Last Year

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $32 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

VKTX Trading at 19.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +171.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX rose by +16.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +558.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.65. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw 155.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from Rowland Charles A Jr, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 16. After this action, Rowland Charles A Jr now owns 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

MACARTNEY LAWSON, the Director of Viking Therapeutics Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that MACARTNEY LAWSON is holding 47,965 shares at $384,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -43.30 for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.