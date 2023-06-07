Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, VAPO stock has gone up by 3.45%, with a monthly gain of 6.92% and a quarterly plunge of -20.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.43% for Vapotherm Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.92% for VAPO’s stock, with a -47.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for VAPO is 23.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VAPO on June 07, 2023 was 140.59K shares.

VAPO) stock’s latest price update

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has seen a 3.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAPO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VAPO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VAPO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2022.

VAPO Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.38%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAPO rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6181. In addition, Vapotherm Inc. saw -76.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAPO starting from Army Joseph, who purchase 476,190 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Feb 10. After this action, Army Joseph now owns 1,636,769 shares of Vapotherm Inc., valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, the Director of Vapotherm Inc., purchase 476,190 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H is holding 652,372 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.90 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vapotherm Inc. stands at -169.55. The total capital return value is set at -81.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.50. Equity return is now at value 909.00, with -97.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.