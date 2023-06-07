Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNIT is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UNIT is $6.00, which is $1.32 above the current price. The public float for UNIT is 230.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNIT on June 07, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

UNIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) has surged by 4.43 when compared to previous closing price of 3.84, but the company has seen a 7.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/21 that Zayo, Partners Seek to Buy Uniti, Windstream

UNIT’s Market Performance

UNIT’s stock has risen by 7.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.97% and a quarterly drop of -13.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.32% for Uniti Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.97% for UNIT’s stock, with a -32.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UNIT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2020.

UNIT Trading at 15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNIT rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Uniti Group Inc. saw -27.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNIT starting from Gunderman Kenny, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Mar 09. After this action, Gunderman Kenny now owns 1,372,596 shares of Uniti Group Inc., valued at $983,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.47 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uniti Group Inc. stands at -0.83. The total capital return value is set at 17.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with -1.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.